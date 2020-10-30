Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Blow to Migrant Domestic Worker Rights

Share this article
Click to expand Image Protestors holding banners calling for the abolishment of Lebanon's controversial kafala sponsorship system. © 2019 Adib Chowdhury / SOPA Images/Sipa via AP Images (Beirut) – Lebanon’s State Shura Council, the country’s top administrative court, delivered a sharp blow to migrant domestic worker rights by suspending the implementation of a new standard unified contract, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said today. The standard unified contract, which the Labor Ministry adopted on September 8, 2020, included new protections for migrant domestic workers,…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ US: Protecting the Vote and 2020 Election Security
~ What Will it Take for Saudi Arabia to Abolish Abusive Sponsorship System?
~ Botswana: President Masisi’s first year in office marred by executions
~ Put real press freedom at “new Algeria’s” centre, RSF says
~ Armenia: Cluster Munitions Kill Civilians in Azerbaijan
~ India: Counterterrorism Raids Targeting Peaceful Critics
~ Japan: End Aid to Vietnam’s Police
~ Past Covid-19 Relief Shows Fighting Poverty Is Possible
~ Justice Key to Durable Peace in Libya
~ Rights, Transparency Central for Covid-19 Vaccines
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter