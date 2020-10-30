Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

India: Counterterrorism Raids Targeting Peaceful Critics

Click to expand Image An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard as National Investigation Agency personnel search the residence of Agence France-Presse’s correspondent Parvaiz Bukhari on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir, October 28, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan (New York) – The Indian government is using counterterrorism operations to silence peaceful dissenters, human rights activists, and journalists, Human Rights Watch said today. On October 28 and 29, 2020, the authorities carried out several raids on the offices of nongovernmental organizations, activists’ homes, and a…

