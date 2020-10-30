Tolerance.ca
Japan: End Aid to Vietnam’s Police

Click to expand Image Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, left, shakes hands with Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc after the exchange of documents at the Government Office in Hanoi on Monday, October 19, 2020.  © 2020 Nhac Nguyen/Pool Photo via AP (Tokyo) – The Japanese government should immediately cancel plans to provide financial assistance to Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security, which has long been responsible for serious human rights violations, Human Rights Watch said today. On October 19, 2020, Japan’s Foreign Ministry announced a 300 million yen (US$2.84 million)…

