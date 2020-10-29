Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Past Covid-19 Relief Shows Fighting Poverty Is Possible

Share this article
Click to expand Image People line up outside a grocery store in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, May 11, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Kathy Willens The Covid-19 pandemic has caused unemployment in the United States to reach its highest levels since the Great Depression. Yet in the first months of the crisis, poverty fell to historic lows and total income, made up of wages and government support, for the poorest households rose at an unprecedented rate. How could this be? The answer, according to a recent study, is the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES)…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Justice Key to Durable Peace in Libya
~ Rights, Transparency Central for Covid-19 Vaccines
~ Bangladesh: Pivotal Moment to Stop Violence Against Women
~ Violent Pushbacks on Croatia Border Require EU Action
~ Afghan Police Take Page from Taliban Playbook
~ Important Test as Pennsylvania Deploys National Guard
~ MIDDLE EAST : Journalist arrested by Israel just weeks after being freed by Palestinian Authority
~ China: Tibetan Woman Dies in Custody
~ We must defend life on our planet together
~ Use of Force is Wrong Response to Mental Health in US
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter