Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Justice Key to Durable Peace in Libya

Share this article
Click to expand Image Armed forces allied to internationally recognized government fight with armed group in Tripoli, Libya September 22, 2018.  © 2018 Hani Amara/Reuters Last week in Geneva the two main parties to the Libyan conflict signed a “complete and permanent” ceasefire under the auspices of the United Nations. This comes after one-and-a-half years of fighting that killed and maimed thousands of people, destroyed critical infrastructure, and displaced tens of thousands of civilians. Having followed this conflict from day one and documented transgressions by all sides, I welcome…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Rights, Transparency Central for Covid-19 Vaccines
~ Bangladesh: Pivotal Moment to Stop Violence Against Women
~ Violent Pushbacks on Croatia Border Require EU Action
~ Afghan Police Take Page from Taliban Playbook
~ Important Test as Pennsylvania Deploys National Guard
~ MIDDLE EAST : Journalist arrested by Israel just weeks after being freed by Palestinian Authority
~ China: Tibetan Woman Dies in Custody
~ We must defend life on our planet together
~ Use of Force is Wrong Response to Mental Health in US
~ North Korea’s Unlawful ‘Shoot on Sight’ Orders
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter