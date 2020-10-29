Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Pivotal Moment to Stop Violence Against Women

Share this article
Click to expand Image Women take part in a candlelight vigil to mark International Women's Day in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on March 8, 2019. © 2019 Rehman Asad / Barcroft Media via Getty Images (New York) – Women and girls in Bangladesh are facing increased domestic violence during the Covid-19 pandemic, highlighting long-term systemic barriers to legal recourse, protection, and social services, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. This crisis comes as Bangladesh enters the final phase of its national plan to build “a society without violence against women and children by 2025.”…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Justice Key to Durable Peace in Libya
~ Rights, Transparency Central for Covid-19 Vaccines
~ Violent Pushbacks on Croatia Border Require EU Action
~ Afghan Police Take Page from Taliban Playbook
~ Important Test as Pennsylvania Deploys National Guard
~ MIDDLE EAST : Journalist arrested by Israel just weeks after being freed by Palestinian Authority
~ China: Tibetan Woman Dies in Custody
~ We must defend life on our planet together
~ Use of Force is Wrong Response to Mental Health in US
~ North Korea’s Unlawful ‘Shoot on Sight’ Orders
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter