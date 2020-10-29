Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Violent Pushbacks on Croatia Border Require EU Action

Share this article
Recent reports by humanitarian groups and the media paint a gruesome picture of abuse on Croatia’s border with Bosnia-Herzegovina. Photos show injuries consistent with beatings by police batons. Testimonies from migrants and asylum seekers speak of sexual abuse, violence, humiliation and robbery. Click to expand Image A migrant sustained severe head injury and a broken arm following a brutal beating by, what he stated was, six Croatian police officers during a pushback on October 16, 2020, in Bihac, BiH.  © 2020 Danish Refugee Council These harrowing stories are consistent with…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Justice Key to Durable Peace in Libya
~ Rights, Transparency Central for Covid-19 Vaccines
~ Bangladesh: Pivotal Moment to Stop Violence Against Women
~ Afghan Police Take Page from Taliban Playbook
~ Important Test as Pennsylvania Deploys National Guard
~ MIDDLE EAST : Journalist arrested by Israel just weeks after being freed by Palestinian Authority
~ China: Tibetan Woman Dies in Custody
~ We must defend life on our planet together
~ Use of Force is Wrong Response to Mental Health in US
~ North Korea’s Unlawful ‘Shoot on Sight’ Orders
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter