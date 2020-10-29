Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Important Test as Pennsylvania Deploys National Guard

Share this article
Click to expand Image Philadelphia police officers form a line during a demonstration in Philadelphia, October 27, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Matt Slocum As the police killing this week of Walter Wallace Jr., a 27-year-old Black man with a mental health condition, by two white police officers mobilizes people across Philadelphia, city and state authorities should publicly disclose the existing rules on the use of force by law enforcement. They should explain how people can report abuses, and ensure that any forces deployed to demonstrations, including the National Guard, have appropriate…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Justice Key to Durable Peace in Libya
~ Rights, Transparency Central for Covid-19 Vaccines
~ Bangladesh: Pivotal Moment to Stop Violence Against Women
~ Violent Pushbacks on Croatia Border Require EU Action
~ Afghan Police Take Page from Taliban Playbook
~ MIDDLE EAST : Journalist arrested by Israel just weeks after being freed by Palestinian Authority
~ China: Tibetan Woman Dies in Custody
~ We must defend life on our planet together
~ Use of Force is Wrong Response to Mental Health in US
~ North Korea’s Unlawful ‘Shoot on Sight’ Orders
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter