Human Rights Observatory

North Korea’s Unlawful ‘Shoot on Sight’ Orders

Click to expand Image A North Korean flag flutters in the wind at a military guard post seen from the South Korean city of Paju, at the border with North Korea, May 3, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, North Korea has locked down and created buffer zones on its borders, preventing citizens from transiting without tightly regulated permission from the government. North Korea-focused media outlets have now obtained and translated a police order stating that those entering buffer zones without permission “will be unconditionally shot,”…

© Human Rights Watch -


