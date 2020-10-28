Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Combined total of 128 years in prison for 10 Iranians with journalism links

Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the exceptionally severe prison sentences that have just been passed in Iran on eight employees of a state video-sharing service, a jailed photojournalist’s mother, and a citizen-journalist. Totalling 128 years in prison, these sentences represent a new crackdown on the freedom to inform, RSF says. A Tehran revolutionary court sentenced Mohammad Javad Shakori, the head of the Iranian state video-sharing service Aparat, to 12 years in prison on 24 October for produc

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Crackdown on reporters covering Luanda demonstration
~ Nigeria: The Lekki Toll Gate massacre – new investigative timeline
~ UN human rights review on Mongolia: RSF urges members to join its call for press freedom reforms
~ Myanmar: Election Commission Lacks Transparency
~ Cambodia: Hun Sen Threatens Families of Activists
~ USA: Amnesty International to monitor and expose human rights abuses at demonstrations during election season
~ Western Australia: Covid-19 Hard Border Causing Hardship
~ During RSF’s first visit to Somalia, the Prime minister announces a moratorium on arrests of journalists
~ TV journalist hounded in France over Nagorno-Karabakh report
~ Women Reportedly Subjected to Forced Gynecological Exams in Qatar
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter