Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN human rights review on Mongolia: RSF urges members to join its call for press freedom reforms

Share this article
NewsAs the UN prepares to conduct its Universal Periodic Review on human rights in Mongolia, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) urges member states to insist on the need for a media reform to better guarantee press freedom.On 2nd November, the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva will conduct the third cycle of its Universal Periodic Review (UPR) on Mongolia’s human rights performance.

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Crackdown on reporters covering Luanda demonstration
~ Combined total of 128 years in prison for 10 Iranians with journalism links
~ Nigeria: The Lekki Toll Gate massacre – new investigative timeline
~ Myanmar: Election Commission Lacks Transparency
~ Cambodia: Hun Sen Threatens Families of Activists
~ USA: Amnesty International to monitor and expose human rights abuses at demonstrations during election season
~ Western Australia: Covid-19 Hard Border Causing Hardship
~ During RSF’s first visit to Somalia, the Prime minister announces a moratorium on arrests of journalists
~ TV journalist hounded in France over Nagorno-Karabakh report
~ Women Reportedly Subjected to Forced Gynecological Exams in Qatar
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter