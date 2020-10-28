Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Hun Sen Threatens Families of Activists

Click to expand Image Activists at protests on October 23, commemorating the 29th anniversary of the 1991 Paris Peace Accords in front of the US embassy in Phnom Penh. © 2020 LICADHO (Bangkok) – The Cambodian authorities should stop arbitrarily arresting, harassing, and threatening activists who participated in and organized protests on the anniversary of the Paris Peace Agreements on October 23, 1991, Human Rights Watch said today. Governments that signed the landmark accords should publicly defend Cambodians facing attacks for calling for the implementation of provisions on democracy…

© Human Rights Watch -


