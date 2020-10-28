Tolerance.ca
USA: Amnesty International to monitor and expose human rights abuses at demonstrations during election season

Amnesty International has grave concerns over the state of human rights in the United States and will closely monitor and expose human rights violations related to protests and demonstrations during and after the 3 November elections, the organization announced today.

