Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Western Australia: Covid-19 Hard Border Causing Hardship

Share this article
Click to expand Image A Covid-19 signage is seen at a vehicle checkpoint on the Pacific Highway on the Queensland - New South Wales border in Brisbane, Australia, April 15, 2020.  © 2020 PATRICK HAMILTON/AFP /AFP via Getty Images (Perth) – Strict restrictions imposed by the Western Australian government since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic on people entering the state are causing undue hardship for families, Human Rights Watch said today. The government should make more exceptions for compassionate cases, prioritize family reunions, provide greater transparency about the approval…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Myanmar: Election Commission Lacks Transparency
~ Cambodia: Hun Sen Threatens Families of Activists
~ USA: Amnesty International to monitor and expose human rights abuses at demonstrations during election season
~ During RSF’s first visit to Somalia, the Prime minister announces a moratorium on arrests of journalists
~ TV journalist hounded in France over Nagorno-Karabakh report
~ Women Reportedly Subjected to Forced Gynecological Exams in Qatar
~ The Next President Should Protect Human Rights in the US and End Abuses
~ Prisoner of Conscience Since 2001 – Why has Sweden not managed to bring Dawit Isaak home?
~ Using Art to Fight Discrimination Against People with Albinism
~ Afghanistan School Bombing Targets Minority Community
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter