Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

During RSF’s first visit to Somalia, the Prime minister announces a moratorium on arrests of journalists

Share this article
NewsIn response to the first-ever visit to Somalia by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), the country’s president has pledged to pursue his government’s efforts to promote press freedom, while the prime minister has announced that a moratorium on arrests of journalists will soon be decreed and implemented.During an unprecedented meeting today with RSF secretary-general Christophe Deloire, Somali President Mohamed Farmaajo undertook to press ahead with combatting impunity for crimes against journalis

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ TV journalist hounded in France over Nagorno-Karabakh report
~ Women Reportedly Subjected to Forced Gynecological Exams in Qatar
~ The Next President Should Protect Human Rights in the US and End Abuses
~ Prisoner of Conscience Since 2001 – Why has Sweden not managed to bring Dawit Isaak home?
~ Using Art to Fight Discrimination Against People with Albinism
~ Afghanistan School Bombing Targets Minority Community
~ Turkey: 2nd Politically Motivated Trial for Rights Defender
~ Foreigners Living with HIV in Jordan Face an Impossible Choice
~ East Africa: Human Rights Watch Film Festival
~ China’s “Untenable Operating Environment” for Business in Xinjiang
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter