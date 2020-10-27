Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Women Reportedly Subjected to Forced Gynecological Exams in Qatar

Click to expand Image Airplanes are seen parked at the Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, June 16, 2017.  © 2017 AP Photo/Malak Harb On October 2, Qatari authorities removed 13 women from an Australia-bound Qatar Airways flight and subjected them to forced gynecological examinations after a premature baby was found abandoned in a toilet at Doha’s Hamad International Airport according to an Australian news report this week. Airport officials said the infant is “safe” and being cared for in Qatar. The media reported that airport officials said they took action after “medical professionals…

© Human Rights Watch -


