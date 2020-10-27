Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Prisoner of Conscience Since 2001 – Why has Sweden not managed to bring Dawit Isaak home?

ReportsA week after filing a crime against humanity complaint for Dawit Isaak, and as the Eritrean-Swedish journalist celebrates his 56th birthday in detention today 27 October, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) publishes a report on the lack of Swedish efforts to free the journalist.During his almost two decades of captivity, Swedish diplomats have been denied access to the Swedish citizen Dawit Isaak.

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


