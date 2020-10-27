Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Using Art to Fight Discrimination Against People with Albinism

Share this article
Click to expand Image Flavia Pinto, head of Azemap, a volunteer-run organization which supports people with albinism, stands next to a mural painted at a school in Tete province this week. Below the mural, it reads: "People with albinism are the same as you!"  © 2020 courtesy of Azemap A local organization in Mozambique is using the power of images to fight discrimination. Azemap, a volunteer-run organization that supports people with albinism, has begun painting five murals at schools across the central Mozambican province of Tete, in collaboration with Human Rights Watch. The murals…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Afghanistan School Bombing Targets Minority Community
~ Turkey: 2nd Politically Motivated Trial for Rights Defender
~ Foreigners Living with HIV in Jordan Face an Impossible Choice
~ East Africa: Human Rights Watch Film Festival
~ China’s “Untenable Operating Environment” for Business in Xinjiang
~ Guinea: Witness testimony, videos and satellite imagery confirm security forces fired live bullet at protesters
~ Rebuilding Fairer Economies Demands Global Support
~ US Seeks to Discredit Human Rights Groups
~ Russia: Authorities Targeting Free Speech at a University
~ Iraqi reporter threatened with arrest over story about Iran’s supreme leader
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter