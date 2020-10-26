Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan School Bombing Targets Minority Community

Click to expand Image Afghan men bury a victim of the suicide attack that targeted a school  in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 25, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib As Afghan peace talks crawl along in Doha, a brutal attack on a school in Kabul on Saturday underscored the terrible toll the conflict continues to take on civilians. A massive suicide bombing October 24 outside the Kawsar-e Danish educational center in west Kabul was the latest attack cruelly targeting the Hazara Shia minority. The explosion took place in a crowded, narrow street outside the center, killing 30 people and…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


