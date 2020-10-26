Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Foreigners Living with HIV in Jordan Face an Impossible Choice

Click to expand Image Silhouettes are cast on a Jordanian national flag in Amman, Jordan, November 30, 2016.  © 2020 AP Photo/Mohammad Hannon In Jordan, medical professionals and health facilities are mandated to report an individual’s HIV status to the government. Foreign nationals found to be HIV-positive are summarily deported regardless of the consequences to their health and safety and banned for life from returning. Earlier this year, an Iraqi gay man living with HIV fled to Jordan to escape persecution he faced at home for being gay, yet he could not access HIV treatment without…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


