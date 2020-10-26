Tolerance.ca
East Africa: Human Rights Watch Film Festival

Click to expand Image Screen grab from the film "Imported for my Body." © BBC 2019 (Nairobi) – The Nairobi edition of the Human Rights Watch film festival celebrates its 9th season this year with its first digital expansion to audiences in seven countries in eastern Africa, showing free films November 9-13, 2020. The films and panel discussions will be accessible online to audiences in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, and Ethiopia. As the world grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic and uprisings this year against police brutality and the systemic abuses of minorities,…

