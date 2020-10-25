Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guinea: Witness testimony, videos and satellite imagery confirm security forces fired live bullet at protesters

Share this article
Witness testimonies, satellite imagery and videos analysed and authenticated by Amnesty International confirm that defense and security forces in Guinea have used live ammunition against protesters after the 18 October disputed presidential election.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ Rebuilding Fairer Economies Demands Global Support
~ US Seeks to Discredit Human Rights Groups
~ Russia: Authorities Targeting Free Speech at a University
~ Iraqi reporter threatened with arrest over story about Iran’s supreme leader
~ US - RSF calls on DHS to drop plans to restrict journalists’ visas
~ Threat to Mexico’s mechanism for protecting journalists
~ US: Heat Emergency Plans Missing Pregnancy, Racial Justice
~ Azerbaijan: Cluster Munitions Used in Nagorno-Karabakh
~ Iran: Prisoners Who Reported Abuse Charged
~ USA: Police failing to protect protesters from violence, as volatile elections near
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter