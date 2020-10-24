Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

US Seeks to Discredit Human Rights Groups

Media reports say the US government is seeking to discredit the work of Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and Oxfam, organizations dedicated to enabling people worldwide to live in freedom and dignity, Human Rights Watch said today. The US State Department, attempting to silence watchdogs that challenge an ally’s human rights record, is considering a false accusation of anti-Semitism against them.   Human Rights Watch opposes discrimination in all forms around the world, including anti-Semitism, systemic racism, Islamophobia, sexism, and homophobia. The US State Department and US embassies regularly rely…

© Human Rights Watch -


