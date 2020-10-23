Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iraqi reporter threatened with arrest over story about Iran’s supreme leader

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Iraqi authorities not to execute a warrant for the arrest of Suadad Al-Salhy, a Baghdad-based reporter for the Middle East Eye news website, and urges the judicial system to drop the charge brought against her.Al-Salhy has learned that she could be arrested at any time as a result of a yesterday’s decision

© Reporters without borders


