Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US - RSF calls on DHS to drop plans to restrict journalists’ visas

NewsThe United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is on the verge of finalizing a draft rule that would toughen visa regulations for foreign journalists working in the country. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the DHS to drop this worrying proposal, which would endanger the ability of foreign journalists to report independently. This move takes place against the broader backdrop of a deteriorating press freedom climate in the US in the run-up to the November 3 elections. RSF again urges candidates to sign the #PressFreedomPact as a first step towards turning this worrying situation…

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


