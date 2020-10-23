Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Heat Emergency Plans Missing Pregnancy, Racial Justice

Click to expand Image © RuslanDashinsky/Getty Images (Washington, DC) – Many plans by local, state, and federal authorities in the United States to respond to heat extremes and climate change miss the threat that extreme heat poses to pregnancy, particularly for low-income and Black and brown people, Human Rights Watch and partners said today. Authorities should promote racial and reproductive justice and address stark racial disparities in health outcomes. “We reviewed more than 100 heat and climate change adaptation plans or associated documents but found only a couple of references…

© Human Rights Watch -


