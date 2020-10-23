Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Prisoners Who Reported Abuse Charged

Share this article
Click to expand Image A campaign poster showing environmental activists, Taher Ghadirian, Niloufar Bayani, Amirhossein Khaleghi, Houman Jokar, Sam Rajabi, Sepideh Kashani, Morad Tahbaz and Abdolreza Kouhpayeh, who have been in detention for six months.  © 2018 #anyhopefornature Campaign (Beirut) – Iranian judiciary authorities are prosecuting human rights defenders for reporting abuse in detention, Human Rights Watch said today. Since September 2020, the authorities have brought charges against two imprisoned activists who had published letters alleging mistreatment. On October 18, Emtedad…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ USA: Police failing to protect protesters from violence, as volatile elections near
~ Afghanistan: Vice President Threatens Those Reporting Civilian Deaths
~ Madagascar: President Rajoelina must deliver on his promise to decongest prisons
~ Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal Rolls Back Reproductive Rights
~ Honduras: Authorities must guarantee transparency in trial of man accused of plotting the murder of Berta Cáceres
~ Media torched, reporters attacked in major threat to press freedom in Nigeria
~ Chinese Authorities Aim to ‘Liberate’ Tibetan Believers
~ RSF asks UN to condemn Belarus crackdown on journalists, curbs on press freedom
~ People with Disabilities’ Voices Should be Heard in US Elections
~ Egypt: 49 Executions In 10 Days
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter