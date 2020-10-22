Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal Rolls Back Reproductive Rights

Share this article
Click to expand Image Protestors prepare to take part in a car demonstration organized by Women's Strike against imposing further restrictions on abortion law in Poland. Krakow, Poland on October 19th, 2020.  © 2020 Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via AP (Berlin) – The Polish Constitutional Tribunal’s ruling to invalidate the constitutionality of access to abortion on the ground of “severe and irreversible fetal defect or incurable illness that threatens the fetus’ life” will further harm women and girls and violates their human rights, Amnesty International, the Center for Reproductive Rights,…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Honduras: Authorities must guarantee transparency in trial of man accused of plotting the murder of Berta Cáceres
~ Media torched, reporters attacked in major threat to press freedom in Nigeria
~ Chinese Authorities Aim to ‘Liberate’ Tibetan Believers
~ RSF asks UN to condemn Belarus crackdown on journalists, curbs on press freedom
~ People with Disabilities’ Voices Should be Heard in US Elections
~ Egypt: 49 Executions In 10 Days
~ Rohingya: Donors Should Require Including Education
~ Turkmenistan: Drop Charges, Free Wrongfully Imprisoned Lawyer
~ Lebanon: Flawed Domestic Blast Investigation
~ Cambodia: Hun Sen and His Abusive Generals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter