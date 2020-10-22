Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chinese Authorities Aim to ‘Liberate’ Tibetan Believers

Share this article
Click to expand Image Hedong Village in Xumai Township, Tibet Autonomous Region, launches the "Four Stresses and Four Loves" teaching, September 11, 2020. © 2020 Sunshine Tibet/WeChat Wu Yingjie, the Chinese Communist Party secretary of the Tibet Autonomous Region, recently visited Chamdo, in the province’s east, for the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the town’s “liberation” – meaning the People’s Liberation Army’s defeat of the Tibetan army there in October 1950. In a speech summarizing Beijing’s current Tibet policy, Wu notably called for eradicating all influence of the Dalai…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Media torched, reporters attacked in major threat to press freedom in Nigeria
~ RSF asks UN to condemn Belarus crackdown on journalists, curbs on press freedom
~ People with Disabilities’ Voices Should be Heard in US Elections
~ Egypt: 49 Executions In 10 Days
~ Rohingya: Donors Should Require Including Education
~ Turkmenistan: Drop Charges, Free Wrongfully Imprisoned Lawyer
~ Lebanon: Flawed Domestic Blast Investigation
~ Cambodia: Hun Sen and His Abusive Generals
~ Central African Republic: While many ‘people are hungry for trials’ some warlords still walk free
~ Four Burundian journalists complete 12 months in arbitrary detention
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter