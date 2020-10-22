Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

People with Disabilities’ Voices Should be Heard in US Elections

Click to expand Image A woman departs the Beethoven Elementary School after participating in early voting in Chicago, October 15, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast Approximately 38.3 million people with disabilities, nearly the equivalent of the entire population of California, are eligible to vote in the upcoming United States elections. This includes 5.4 million Black and 4.1 million Latinx voters with disabilities. Yet the obstacles they face in voting may mean that their voices will not be heard. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and other laws require polling places…

