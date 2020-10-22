Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Four Burundian journalists complete 12 months in arbitrary detention

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on Burundi’s new president to pardon four journalists who have been detained arbitrarily for the past year and who are victims of the country’s draconian curbs on the freedom to inform. As far as Burundi’s reporters recall, none of its journalists have ever spent so long in detention in the past.

© Reporters without borders -


