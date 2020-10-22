Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkmenistan: Drop Charges, Free Wrongfully Imprisoned Lawyer

Share this article
(Berlin) – Turkmenistan’s authorities should immediately and unconditionally release a lawyer imprisoned on bogus charges that appear to be in retaliation for his alleged ties with activists abroad, 10 human rights organizations said today. The authorities should quash his conviction. Click to expand Image Pyrgamberdy Allaberdyev © 2020 Turkmenistan Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights On September 29, 2020, in a closed trial, a court in Balkanabad sentenced Pygambergeldy Allaberdyev, 48, a lawyer with a government oil and gas production office in the city of Balkanabad, to six…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Egypt: 49 Executions In 10 Days
~ Rohingya: Donors Should Require Including Education
~ Lebanon: Flawed Domestic Blast Investigation
~ Cambodia: Hun Sen and His Abusive Generals
~ Central African Republic: While many ‘people are hungry for trials’ some warlords still walk free
~ Four Burundian journalists complete 12 months in arbitrary detention
~ US, Australia Hit New Lows on Refugee Resettlement
~ Pope Francis Supports Same-Sex Civil Unions
~ RSF, IFEX-ALC and Media Defence, support FLIP and journalist Diana Díaz against state harassment in Colombia
~ Nigeria: Killing of #EndSARS protesters by the military must be investigated
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter