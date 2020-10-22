Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Flawed Domestic Blast Investigation

Click to expand Image Aftermath of the explosion in Beirut’s port that devastated the city, killing almost 200 people, injuring more than 6,000, and leaving 300,000 people without shelter. © 2020 Marwan Naamani / AP Images (Beirut) –A domestic investigation into the devastating explosion at Beirut’s port on August 4, 2020 has failed to yield any credible results more than two months later, Human Rights Watch said today. Political interference coupled with long-standing failings of the judicial system have made a credible and impartial domestic investigation seemingly impossible. The International…

