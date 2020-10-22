Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Hun Sen and His Abusive Generals

Share this article
(New York) – Cambodia’s increasingly dictatorial, one-party rule is underpinned by generals in the security forces who are responsible for serious and systematic human rights violations, Human Rights Watch said today as it issued the Khmer-language version of its 284-page report, “Cambodia’s Dirty Dozen: A Long History of Rights Abuses by Hun Sen’s Generals.” Human Rights Watch also released a video showing some of the unexplained wealth of these generals and their family members. Since the release of the English-language report in 2018, Prime Minister Hun Sen and the ruling Cambodian People’s…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Lebanon: Flawed Domestic Blast Investigation
~ Central African Republic: While many ‘people are hungry for trials’ some warlords still walk free
~ US, Australia Hit New Lows on Refugee Resettlement
~ Pope Francis Supports Same-Sex Civil Unions
~ RSF, IFEX-ALC and Media Defence, support FLIP and journalist Diana Díaz against state harassment in Colombia
~ Nigeria: Killing of #EndSARS protesters by the military must be investigated
~ RSF brings “crime against humanity” case in Sweden against Eritrea’s president
~ US: Protect Peaceful Assemblies; Limit Use of Force
~ Canada: Climate Crisis Toll on First Nations’ Food Supply
~ India: Officials seal office of Kashmir Times in Srinagar
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter