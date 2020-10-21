Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pope Francis Supports Same-Sex Civil Unions

Share this article
Click to expand Image Pope Francis attends a inter-religious ceremony for peace in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Aracoeli, in Rome, October 20, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia Pope Francis has called for the recognition of civil union laws that would provide legal protection for same-sex couples. As part of this recognition, Pope Francis emphasized that gay and lesbian people are “children of God and have a right to a family,” and that “[n]obody should be thrown out, or be made miserable because of it.” He made the remarks in a new documentary, “Francesco,” about his life and…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ US, Australia Hit New Lows on Refugee Resettlement
~ RSF, IFEX-ALC and Media Defence, support FLIP and journalist Diana Díaz against state harassment in Colombia
~ Nigeria: Killing of #EndSARS protesters by the military must be investigated
~ RSF brings “crime against humanity” case in Sweden against Eritrea’s president
~ US: Protect Peaceful Assemblies; Limit Use of Force
~ Canada: Climate Crisis Toll on First Nations’ Food Supply
~ India: Officials seal office of Kashmir Times in Srinagar
~ Syria: “Efforts to obtain Austin Tice’s release must continue”
~ Turkey: Justice for Rights Lawyer’s Killing
~ Thailand: Outspoken TV Channel Banned
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter