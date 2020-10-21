Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: Killing of #EndSARS protesters by the military must be investigated

Share this article
An on-the-ground investigation by Amnesty International has confirmed that the Nigerian army and police killed at least 12 peaceful protesters yesterday at two locations in Lagos. The killings took place in Lekki and Alausa, where thousands were protesting police brutality as part of the #EndSars movement.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ US, Australia Hit New Lows on Refugee Resettlement
~ Pope Francis Supports Same-Sex Civil Unions
~ RSF, IFEX-ALC and Media Defence, support FLIP and journalist Diana Díaz against state harassment in Colombia
~ RSF brings “crime against humanity” case in Sweden against Eritrea’s president
~ US: Protect Peaceful Assemblies; Limit Use of Force
~ Canada: Climate Crisis Toll on First Nations’ Food Supply
~ India: Officials seal office of Kashmir Times in Srinagar
~ Syria: “Efforts to obtain Austin Tice’s release must continue”
~ Turkey: Justice for Rights Lawyer’s Killing
~ Thailand: Outspoken TV Channel Banned
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter