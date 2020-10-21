Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

RSF brings “crime against humanity” case in Sweden against Eritrea’s president

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) filed a complaint today with the office of the Swedish prosecutor for international crimes accusing Eritrea’s President Isaias Afwerki and seven other senior Eritrean officials of a crime against humanity by holding a journalist incommunicado since 2001.Their victim, Dawit Isaak, who has Swedish and Eritrean dual nationality, is the world’s longest held journalist.

© Reporters without borders


