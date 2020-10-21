Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Canada: Climate Crisis Toll on First Nations’ Food Supply

Climate change is taking a growing toll on First Nations in Canada, depleting food sources and affecting health. Canada is contributing to the climate crisis, which acutely affects Indigenous peoples who live off the land. Canada should urgently scale up its efforts to reduce emissions, and provide financial and technical support to First Nations dealing with the effects. (Ottawa) – Climate change is taking a growing toll on First Nations in Canada, depleting food sources and affecting health, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The Canadian government is not adequately supporting…

