Human Rights Observatory

India: Officials seal office of Kashmir Times in Srinagar

NewsLocal officials evicted journalists from the office of the English-language Kashmir Times newspaper yesterday in Srinagar, the capital of Indian-administered Kashmir, and then sealed the premises. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is appalled by this reprisal against a leading regional daily. The eviction was carried out by representatives of the regional government’s estates department, who arrived unannounced, expelled the newspaper’s employees without presenting any justifying docume

© Reporters without borders -


