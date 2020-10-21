Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syria: “Efforts to obtain Austin Tice’s release must continue”

NewsAfter a White House official’s recent visit to Syria to ask its government to free Austin Tice, a US journalist held since 2012, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says every effort must still be made to obtain Tice’s release, although eight years have passed since his abduction. The Wall Street Journal has reported that Kash Patel, an

© Reporters without borders -


