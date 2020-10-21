Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: Justice for Rights Lawyer’s Killing

Share this article
Click to expand Image Tahir Elçi, the president of Diyarbakir Bar Association and human rights lawyer, speaks to the media shortly before being shot dead in Diyarbakir, Turkey November 28, 2015 .    © 2015 IHA agency via AP (Istanbul) – The first hearing of a trial against three police officers charged with the fatal shooting of a Kurdish human rights lawyer, Tahir Elçi, is scheduled for October 21, 2020 in the southeastern city of Diyarbakır, Human Rights Watch said today. Elçi was a key figure in Turkey’s human rights movement for decades, and then president of the Diyarbakır Bar Association.…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Thailand: Outspoken TV Channel Banned
~ A Domestic Violence Case Goes to Kyrgyzstan’s Supreme Court
~ When Will Iraq Start Protecting Journalists?
~ Saudi Arabia to Host Women’s Summit While Women Activists Sit Behind Bars
~ Killer Robots: Precedent for a Ban Treaty
~ India: Magazine reporter beaten by police inside Delhi police station
~ India: Website reporter beaten by police inside Delhi police station
~ Saudi to Host Women’s Summit While Women Activists Sit Behind Bars
~ Sri Lanka: Forced Anal Exams in Homosexuality Prosecutions
~ Saudi Arabia: Alleged Child Offenders Face Death Sentences
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter