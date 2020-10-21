Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Domestic Violence Case Goes to Kyrgyzstan’s Supreme Court

Click to expand Image Cartoon about Domestic Violence by Tatiana Zelenskaya. © Open Line NGO Gulzhan Pasanova could spend 10 years in prison because in defending herself from her abusive husband, he died. On October 22, the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan will consider her case on appeal. In November 2019, Pasanova’s husband, accusing her of having an affair, threatened her with a knife. Gulzhan hit her husband with a metal pole in self defense. She called for help for her husband, but he died at the hospital. It wasn’t the first time Pasanova’s husband attacked her. A forensic medical examination…

© Human Rights Watch -


