Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Outspoken TV Channel Banned

Share this article
Click to expand Image © 2020 Voice TV (Bangkok) – The Thai government’s shutdown of the outspoken Voice TV channel misuses Thailand’s emergency decree to censor the media, Human Rights Watch said today. On October 20, 2020, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society announced at a news conference that the government had obtained a court order to close down Voice TV on all online platforms. The ministry alleged that the station’s coverage of a democracy protest in Bangkok on October 16 violated media restrictions under the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Turkey: Justice for Rights Lawyer’s Killing
~ A Domestic Violence Case Goes to Kyrgyzstan’s Supreme Court
~ When Will Iraq Start Protecting Journalists?
~ Saudi Arabia to Host Women’s Summit While Women Activists Sit Behind Bars
~ Killer Robots: Precedent for a Ban Treaty
~ India: Magazine reporter beaten by police inside Delhi police station
~ India: Website reporter beaten by police inside Delhi police station
~ Saudi to Host Women’s Summit While Women Activists Sit Behind Bars
~ Sri Lanka: Forced Anal Exams in Homosexuality Prosecutions
~ Saudi Arabia: Alleged Child Offenders Face Death Sentences
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter