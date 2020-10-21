Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When Will Iraq Start Protecting Journalists?

Click to expand Image The office of Dijlah TV station in Baghdad was badly damaged after it was torched by protesters on August 31, 2020. Photo circulated on social media. A well-known TV station in Baghdad was torched by protesters after it broadcast a music concert during Ashura, a Shia holy day which was underway at the time. The offices of Dijlah TV station, which has links to Jamal Karbouli, a Sunni politician from Anbar, were badly damaged in the incident, which took place on August 31. But how have Iraqi officials since responded to this dangerous act? Not by investigating those…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


