US — RSF remains deeply concerned for journalists' safety in run-up to historic election

NewsWith just two weeks remaining until a historic election, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) remains deeply concerned by continued hostility targeting journalists covering protests across the United States. Never before in American history has the press come under fire on such an alarming scale. RSF calls again for an immediate stop to this aggression and for concrete steps towards reversing the United States’ worrying press freedom record - starting with candidates for public office demonstrating their commitment to protecting press freedom by signing the #PressFreedomPact. In the past week, two…

