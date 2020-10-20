Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia to Host Women’s Summit While Women Activists Sit Behind Bars

Click to expand Image Prominent women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul had been on hunger strike for six days before Saudi authorities finally allowed her parents to visit on August 31, according to family members. Al-Hathloul had spent almost three months before that in incommunicado detention. © Private Saudi Arabia will virtually host the Women20 Summit (W20) this week. During the event, over 80 women’s rights experts representing nonprofits, private companies, and academic institutions will discuss “realizing opportunities of the 21st century for all,” a catchphrase that belies…

