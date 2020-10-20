Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

India: Magazine reporter beaten by police inside Delhi police station

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is appalled to learn that New Delhi police arrested and beat a reporter covering a protest about the death of a teenage girl, and deleted his photos and videos. Appropriate sanctions are needed so that this kind of behaviour stops, RSF said. Ahan Penkar, a reporter for The Caravan magazine, was treated this way by police in the north Delhi suburb of Model Town on the afternoon of 16 October despite repeatedly

