Human Rights Observatory

Brazil quarterly analysis: media face censorship on multiple fronts

NewsIn the third in a series of quarterly assessments of press freedom violations in Brazil in 2020, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) examines how President Jair Bolsonaro’s strategy for smearing media outlets that annoy him affects the daily lives of journalists and infects other spheres of government.The right to freedom of expression guaranteed by the constitution of the Brazilian federation has been in serious danger since Bolsonaro came to power in January 2019.

© Reporters without borders -


