Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: Forced Anal Exams in Homosexuality Prosecutions

Click to expand Image LGBT Rainbow Flag  © 2008 Ludovic Berton (Wikimedia Commons) (Colombo) – Sri Lankan authorities have subjected at least seven people to forced physical examinations since 2017 in an attempt to provide proof of homosexual conduct, Human Rights Watch and EQUAL GROUND said today. The exams, which include forced anal examinations and a forced vaginal examination, are a form of sexual violence as well as cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment that can rise to torture. The Sri Lankan government should end abusive physical examinations and stop prosecuting people for consensual…

© Human Rights Watch -


