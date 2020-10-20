Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Alleged Child Offenders Face Death Sentences

Share this article
Click to expand Image Men hold placards bearing portraits of a prominent Shia Muslim cleric, Nimr al-Nimr, whose execution sparked demonstrations in 2016 by the country's minority Shia citizens against systematic governmental discrimination. Some of the alleged child offenders currently on trial were accused of attending similar protests.   © 2016 STR/AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – Saudi prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against eight Saudi men charged with protest-related crimes, some of which they allegedly committed as children, Human Rights Watch said today. The ongoing cases…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Saudi to Host Women’s Summit While Women Activists Sit Behind Bars
~ Sri Lanka: Forced Anal Exams in Homosexuality Prosecutions
~ DR Congo: Wanted Warlord Preys on Civilians
~ Americas: Amnesty International joins forces with the artist Erik Ravelo to demand solutions from the OAS to the repression in the region
~ Cuba’s Government Targets Social Media Influencers
~ Cameroon: Opposition Leaders, Supporters Detained
~ Mauritania: Free Activists Held on Blasphemy Charges
~ RSF condemns abuse of Turkey’s “lèse-majesté” legislation
~ Mozambique: Five years on, Josina Machel still waiting for justice for gender-based violence
~ North Korea: Horrific Pretrial Detention System
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter